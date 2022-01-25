Charlotte restaurants view Queen’s Feast as opportunity to recover lost revenue, bring in customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurants in our area have dealt with a mixed bag of situations dealing with COVID-19, snow, and staffing shortages.

As we enter the first full week of Queen’s Feast restaurant week, Charlotte-area restaurants are hoping it will boost business -- given the ups and downs with COVID-19, staffing challenges, and recent snowstorms.

“Well, last week, obviously it kind of took a hit, as I’m sure it did everyone else,” Chuck McLaughlin, the general manager of 37sol Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar said

“The winter storm did hurt us a bit because we rely on travel from the hotels,” Jimmy Russell, a bartender & server at Harry’s Grille & Tavern added.

Despite back-to-back winter storms, restaurants are hoping Queen’s Feast will be the perfect opportunity to make up on revenue and bring in customers.

“It’s just a very good opportunity to get new people and new traffic into your restaurant, especially after the past two years of doing everything you can as a good time to execute and teach people about what you have to offer. Hopefully they become repeat guests and that’s the whole goal,” McLaughlin said.

Restaurants have been challenged lately with a spike in COVID-19 cases and staff issues, but the manager at Harry’s Grille & Tavern says it has caused them to be more creative, and some of that will be shown this week.

“Whether that’s, you know, food, whether it’s alcohol, craft cocktails, whatever it might be, I think everybody’s really working hard to try to figure it out what it is that will attract people to come into their restaurant and get us all try,” McLaughlin said.

But restaurants are not in the clear.

“it’s been very difficult for us, and for a lot of operators. But hopefully, we’re coming through the other side, for those that have survived it, which is no small task. We’re looking forward to what the future might bring,” McGlone said.

Some of the restaurants say they are starting to see pre-pandemic levels with business, so they’re hopeful 2022 is a better year, with Queen’s Feast giving them a head start.

