Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launching ‘Say Something’ anonymous reporting system for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools begins training and launch of the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS) at middle and high schools.

Say Something is a youth violence prevention program from the national nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), which has funding to provide the program and training at no cost to the district.

Officials say the system meets the reporting guidelines and standards developed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the Center for Safer Schools.

The SS-ARS allows youth and adults to securely submit anonymous safety concerns – anytime, from anywhere – to help identify at-risk individuals before they hurt themselves or others.

The system enables school administrators and law enforcement to create effective interventions and to help prevent violence, suicide, bullying, self-harm and other forms of threatening behavior.

“If a student needs to speak up about a concern – whether it’s about themselves or someone else – but they don’t know who to turn to, Say Something is here,” Executive Director of the Center for Safer Schools Bo Caldwell said. “It’s a robust system that’s always on, always accessible, and it allows students to voice their concerns anonymously while making sure their messages are heard by the right adults.”

Designed specifically for use by students in grades 6-12, SS-ARS provides three reporting platforms (mobile app, website, 24/7 phone hotline) for users to submit tips and to the National Crisis Center for analysis and response.

When credible tips are received, the crisis center will notify school-based representatives, even after hours when situations are life-threatening and require immediate intervention.

And, in cases of imminent threat, the crisis center will contact local 911 dispatch and involve law enforcement.

The Say Something program is for reporting any type of serious concerns about students who are struggling or potentially violent.

Individuals can send reports on anything from school threats they have seen or overheard to personal crises, including sexual harassment, self-harm and depression.

“Our Safety and Well-Being Workgroup has been planning this rollout for several months,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston. “Training for staff and safety teams is completed. We are confident it will allow our students to say something if they see something. This program is one part of our safety solution. We believe our students want to do the right thing, and access to the reporting system is a step in the right direction.”

Students can submit a tip through the online Say Something system by visiting www.saysomething.net.

The free app is available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store, and students can submit tips through the hotline by calling 1-844-5-SAYNOW.

As of January, 5,000 schools and school districts are participating in the Say Something system, with more than two million students and educators trained in the SS-ARS, according to Sandy Hook Promise.

CMS administrators and response teams at each school have been training with SS-ARS since the fall of this school year.

CMS middle and high school students are learning to use the system for the next two weeks.

