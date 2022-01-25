NC DHHS Flu
Catawba County Schools votes for optional face masks starting immediately

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools officials have approved making face masks optional starting Tuesday for students, staff and visitors.

During Monday evening’s Catawba County Board of Education (BOE) meeting, the board approved a motion to make masks optional for all students, staff, and visitors in all Catawba County Schools facilities.

This optional policy will remain in place until it is reviewed again at the next BOE meeting on Feb. 28.

Masks will still be required on all buses, per CDC guidelines.

The motion to mandate face coverings that was approved during the BOE emergency session on January 14 was set to expire Monday evening.

