NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Catawba College hires new Chief Information Officer

Catawba College has named Cayce Will as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective...
Catawba College has named Cayce Will as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective January 31, 2022.(Catawba College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has named Cayce Will as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective January 31, 2022. He will oversee the management of the information technology team and technology on campus.

“Cayce will serve as an integral advisor and partner supporting academic and administrative innovation through technology,” said Lauren Cox, vice president of business and finance at Catawba. “With Cayce’s background and experience, he is well-positioned to lead our information technology team.”

Will brings a wealth of experience in information technology leadership in higher education. He will come to us from Concord University where he most recently served as the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology. He also served in several senior IT roles at Michigan Technological University. Will holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Masters of Science in Administration of Information Resource Management. He has also graduated from the EDUCASE Leadership Institute program and is very involved in EDUCASE.

“I am thrilled to be joining the wonderful people at Catawba College in their mission to provide students a valuable education and promising career opportunities,” stated Will. “Information technology is, ironically, less about

our actual tech and much more about the human experience and I look forward to improving that IT experience for all students, faculty, and staff.”

Will and his wife Ann currently reside in Athens, WV with their two children, Duncan and Logan, two crazy cats, and a hunting dog.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

Monday is the first day U.S. residents can begin filing their taxes.
Common Heart again offering free tax services to S.C. residents
Sources say one person was killed in a crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County.
One killed in crash on Monroe Expressway in Union County, sources say
The Governing Board of the Thread Trail recently approved distribution of $752,500 in grant...
Carolina Thread Trail announces $755,000 for trail projects to 16 partners
The 17th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show will return to the Cabarrus Arena and...
Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show returns to Cabarrus County this week