Catawba College hires new Chief Information Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College has named Cayce Will as their new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective January 31, 2022. He will oversee the management of the information technology team and technology on campus.

“Cayce will serve as an integral advisor and partner supporting academic and administrative innovation through technology,” said Lauren Cox, vice president of business and finance at Catawba. “With Cayce’s background and experience, he is well-positioned to lead our information technology team.”

Will brings a wealth of experience in information technology leadership in higher education. He will come to us from Concord University where he most recently served as the Chief Information Officer and Vice President of Information Technology. He also served in several senior IT roles at Michigan Technological University. Will holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Masters of Science in Administration of Information Resource Management. He has also graduated from the EDUCASE Leadership Institute program and is very involved in EDUCASE.

“I am thrilled to be joining the wonderful people at Catawba College in their mission to provide students a valuable education and promising career opportunities,” stated Will. “Information technology is, ironically, less about

our actual tech and much more about the human experience and I look forward to improving that IT experience for all students, faculty, and staff.”

Will and his wife Ann currently reside in Athens, WV with their two children, Duncan and Logan, two crazy cats, and a hunting dog.

