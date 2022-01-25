NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in fatal shooting of infant

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have arrested a 22-year-old man in the shooting of a 6-month-old baby death.

Police said Grayson Fleming-Gray was shot just after 2:30 p.m. Monday while riding in a vehicle.

Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest during a news conference Tuesday afternoon, praising police for their quick work in making an arrest.

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant identified the suspect as 22-year-old Dequasie Little.

He was found in Decatur and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
kptv file image
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation

Latest News

Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at the age of 61.
World’s oldest male gorilla dies at Georgia zoo
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard ship Bernard C. Webber leaves the coast guard base, Monday, July...
Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Judge leaves New York indoor mask mandate in place, for now
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen on Oct. 6, 2021, in Pownal, Maine. Extremist groups...
Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns