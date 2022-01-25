NC DHHS Flu
American Airlines cancels more than 800 March flights at CLT Airport

American Airlines recently adjusted their March 2022 schedule at CLT, reducing total monthly departures by 835 flights, or about 27 flights per day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - American Airlines is canceling more than 800 flights in the month of March at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Airline officials say their team has worked to ensure any impacts are minimal, and has proactively contacted affected customers to provide alternate travel options that most closely align with their original travel itinerary.

“We thank our customers for their understanding and apologize for the inconvenience,” an American Airlines representative said.

From CLT, American Airlines is currently scheduled to operate 18,340 total flights in March, or approximately 592 daily departures, after schedule adjustments.

For CLT, American Airlines’s adjusted March schedule is approximately 89% of the schedule operated in 2019.

Officials say all customers will still be able to reach their desired destinations. If a new itinerary doesn’t meet a customer’s needs, they are able to seek a full refund under the airline’s standard schedule change policy.

