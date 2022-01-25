After a month of trash buildup in one Charlotte neighborhood, city steps in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After trash piled up for some Charlotte residents for nearly a month, the city resolved the issue after a phone call with WBTV.

Patti Brock, a woman living in the Sardis Cove neighborhood of south Charlotte, emailed WBTV saying many homes have been neglected by the city of Charlotte’s trash pick-up for four weeks.

“I called the manager multiple times and he wasn’t taking care of it so I didn’t know where else to turn,” explained Brock.

It was an urgent problem as 34 residents qualify for disability trash collection service, where the city picks up trash from someone’s backyard rather than the curb.

“I had a total hip replacement and total knee replacement and my backyard is probably 15 feet downhill,” said Brock. “So trying to put a can down full of garbage down that, I’m going to end up breaking my neck.”

The city jumped into action after we called.

“In this instance, we did drop the ball as a city,” said a city spokesperson, Cory Burkarth. “But once you did bring it to our attention, you know we had collection within two hours.”

Burkarth explained the city worker who had been on that route for 20 years was now off the job.

“He recently retired and left city service and so after he left, we had some new workers on that route.”

Not only that, but like so many businesses right now, there is a staff shortage on many routes. The city said they are 15 workers short and are actively looking for trash truck drivers.

Burkarth said they took care of most of the trash pickup for homes Monday and will quickly get to the rest Tuesday.

If you have trash pick-up problems, he suggests calling 311 to notify the city.

