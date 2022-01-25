17-year-old girl reported missing from Georgia for a week

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Georgia for a week.

The Chickamauga Police Department, in Georgia, is looking for 17-year-old Talyn Rae Kernea.

Officers say Talyn stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 156 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police say Talyn was last seen in the City of Chickamauga last Tuesday night, Jan. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chickamauga Police Department at 706-375-3177 or contact your local 911 center.

