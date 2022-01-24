NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Young scores 30, Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scores 30 points as the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scores 30 points as the Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and the streaky Atlanta Hawks defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91.

It was the Hawks’ fourth straight win.

De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot an abysmal 11.1% from beyond the arc.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

Winthrop Basketball
Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62
Charlotte 49ers basketball logo
Dominant second half leads Charlotte past Rice, 67-64
Davidson wins 15th straight in 69-66 win over Fordham
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier scores 24 points as the Hornets beat Oklahoma City to move...
Rozier, Bridges lead Hornets past Thunder 121-98