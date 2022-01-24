Young scores 30, Hawks hammer cold-shooting Hornets 113-91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and the streaky Atlanta Hawks defeated the cold-shooting Charlotte Hornets 113-91.

It was the Hawks’ fourth straight win.

De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball each finished with 19 points for the Hornets, who missed their first 19 3-point attempts and shot an abysmal 11.1% from beyond the arc.

