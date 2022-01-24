Victim in deadly Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting identified; four arrested, including juveniles

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Officials have released the name of the person killed in a shooting in Rock Hill over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. at The Estates apartments on Celanese Road.

Police say once they arrived on the scene, they found the 26-year-old had been shot and killed. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Deshawn Barnes, of Lexington, S.C.

Police arrested Jaelon Kelly and James Williams in connection with the shooting. They were both charged with murder and conspiracy to violate South Carolina’s drug law, among other charges.

Two juvenile girls were also charged. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

