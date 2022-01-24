NC DHHS Flu
Unloaded handgun taken from 14-year-old student’s backpack in Rowan County

The School Resource Officer located the gun in the student's bookbag.
The School Resource Officer located the gun in the student's bookbag.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An unloaded .25 caliber handgun was taken from the bookbag of a 14-year-old student at West Rowan High School on Thursday, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say a student told a teacher about a gun in another student’s backpack. The teacher notified administrators and the School Resource Officer. The small silver gun was found in the backpack. The gun was not loaded and no ammunition was found.

The student admitted having the gun, but said that he had forgotten that the gun was in the backpack.

The student will be charge in the juvenile justice system with bringing a weapon onto school property.

