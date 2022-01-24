NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UNC Charlotte students return to in-person learning after starting semester virtually

According to the university, the two-week remote start allowed the campus to move past the post-holiday COVID surge.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Monday, students at UNC Charlotte are returning to in-person learning.

The spring semester started virtually on Jan. 10. According to the university, the two-week remote start allowed the campus to move past the post-holiday COVID surge.

Related: UNC Charlotte classes to be held virtually first two weeks of spring semester

Prior to the start of in-person classes, students must have proof of a COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, on record or a negative re-entry test conducted prior to returning to class.

Vaccines and booster shots will be offered on campus every Thursday and Friday.

There are four buildings students can go to get a mask if they need one. They are the Popp Martin Student Union, Atkins Library, Niner Central and University Advising Center.

Masks are still required on campus.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The fields will exist as part of a larger campus along Washington Street that includes a new...
Cabarrus County hopes to hit a home run with new athletic fields
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week
Monday is the first day U.S. residents can begin filing their taxes.
Common Heart again offering free tax services to S.C. residents
A door was shattered during a December 29 incident in which two juveniles were shot.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools to ask for $179,000 to purchase metal detectors