UNC Charlotte students return to in-person learning after starting semester virtually

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Monday, students at UNC Charlotte are returning to in-person learning.

The spring semester started virtually on Jan. 10. According to the university, the two-week remote start allowed the campus to move past the post-holiday COVID surge.

Prior to the start of in-person classes, students must have proof of a COVID vaccination, including a booster if eligible, on record or a negative re-entry test conducted prior to returning to class.

Vaccines and booster shots will be offered on campus every Thursday and Friday.

There are four buildings students can go to get a mask if they need one. They are the Popp Martin Student Union, Atkins Library, Niner Central and University Advising Center.

Masks are still required on campus.

