NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trial set for former Rock Hill officer for controversial arrest that sparked protests

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, former officer Jonathan Moreno’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. in York County.
Jonathan Moreno
Jonathan Moreno(York County Sheriff's Office | York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The officer charged in connection with the controversial arrest of Travis Price in Rock Hill last summer will be in court Monday for his trial.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, former officer Jonathan Moreno’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. in York County. He is facing assault and battery charges.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

According to the warrants, Ricky began to “actively fight” officers, punching them in the face, when they removed his handcuffs to remove jewelry and other items during his arrest. The warrants state an unlawful loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Related coverage:

One of two S.C. brothers whose arrests sparked protests files lawsuit against City of Rock Hill

1 brother’s charges dismissed, 1 officer fired and charged as body cam video released from Rock Hill arrests

After a court appearance on July 2, 2021, the first charge was reduced to simple possession of crack cocaine.

The initial police report indicated said Travis Price was belligerent and pushed officers. His attorney said he was seen on video being choked and tackled by Rock Hill police.

Travis Price was originally charged with hindering police. Rock Hill City Solicitor Chisa J. Putman previously said he was charged with hindering police in error and his charges were dismissed and expunged from his record.

Price’s arrest sparked several nights of race-related protests after videos showing the arrest were posted on social media.

Last summer, Moreno apologized to the police department and Travis Price directly.

“I’m here to be held accountable for my actions. I hope the community will accept my apology. I hope my brothers and sisters in law enforcement will accept my apology. Travis Price, I hope you accept my apology, I’m sorry,” Moreno said.

After he spoke, Moreno was taken to the detention center to be booked.

During a preliminary hearing for Ricky Price, the names of all of the Rock Hill police officers that were involved in that case were made public record. Those Rock Hill Police officers at the scene were Sergeant Shaun Watson, Officer Matthew Palmer, now former officer Jonathan Moreno and Officer Jonathan Soto.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The School Resource Officer located the gun in the student's bookbag.
Unloaded handgun taken from 14-year-old student’s backpack in Rowan County
According to the university, the two-week remote start allowed the campus to move past the...
UNC Charlotte students return to in-person learning after starting semester virtually
The fields will exist as part of a larger campus along Washington Street that includes a new...
Cabarrus County hopes to hit a home run with new athletic fields
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week