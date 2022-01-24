Trial set for former Rock Hill officer for controversial arrest that sparked protests

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The officer charged in connection with the controversial arrest of Travis Price in Rock Hill last summer will be in court Monday for his trial.

According to WBTV’s news partners at the Rock Hill Herald, former officer Jonathan Moreno’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. in York County. He is facing assault and battery charges.

Police arrested brothers Travis and Ricky Price near the Valero gas station on Willowbrook Avenue in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The video posted to Facebook on the same day shows police officers arresting the two men, a process that included a forcible takedown and became increasingly more physical until both men were handcuffed.

According to the warrants, Ricky began to “actively fight” officers, punching them in the face, when they removed his handcuffs to remove jewelry and other items during his arrest. The warrants state an unlawful loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana were found in his vehicle.

Ricky Price was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, carrying a pistol unlawfully, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

After a court appearance on July 2, 2021, the first charge was reduced to simple possession of crack cocaine.

The initial police report indicated said Travis Price was belligerent and pushed officers. His attorney said he was seen on video being choked and tackled by Rock Hill police.

Travis Price was originally charged with hindering police. Rock Hill City Solicitor Chisa J. Putman previously said he was charged with hindering police in error and his charges were dismissed and expunged from his record.

Price’s arrest sparked several nights of race-related protests after videos showing the arrest were posted on social media.

Last summer, Moreno apologized to the police department and Travis Price directly.

“I’m here to be held accountable for my actions. I hope the community will accept my apology. I hope my brothers and sisters in law enforcement will accept my apology. Travis Price, I hope you accept my apology, I’m sorry,” Moreno said.

After he spoke, Moreno was taken to the detention center to be booked.

During a preliminary hearing for Ricky Price, the names of all of the Rock Hill police officers that were involved in that case were made public record. Those Rock Hill Police officers at the scene were Sergeant Shaun Watson, Officer Matthew Palmer, now former officer Jonathan Moreno and Officer Jonathan Soto.

