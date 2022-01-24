“There’s always an accident:’ Charlotte City Council preparing for a vote on safety project for dangerous intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on a resolution that would help eliminate crashes at a dangerous intersection.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation conducted research that showed a history of angle crashes for cars exiting a driveway immediately west of Reddman Road.

Christopher Penn lives in East Charlotte and works across from the intersection. He says accidents happen there very frequently.

“I see a lot of accidents it’s been so many accidents here in the last 15 years. I’ve seen a lot of deaths, a lot of bad car accidents,” said

Shacoya Dunbar has lived in the area for the last six months and says she’s also seen people getting in accidents exiting businesses onto Albemarle Road.

“There’s always an accident so if it’s not in the intersection it’s coming - like trying to turn into the actual gas station.”

“Angle collisions most often result in the vehicles hitting at or near right angles, with the front of one vehicle striking the side of the other vehicle. They most often occur at an intersection when two vehicles are going straight on intersecting roads and neither vehicle is turning,” an NCDOT representative said.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Tuesday night to move forward with a fix fully funded by the NCDOT.

If approved, it will add a concrete median on Albemarle Road restricting the turns which are causing crashes.

“Essentially what we’re talking about here is funneling traffic flow toward the intersection or where the traffic light or signal exists which is the safest way for folks to traverse within their car,” said District 5 council member Matt Newton.

The map of the proposed median can be found here in the council agenda on page 11.

“For me, I feel like this is an absolute no-brainer,” Newton said.

Newton represents this district and believes adding the median will not only limit crashes but redirect traffic in the safest way possible in accordance with the city’s action plan “Vision Zero.”

“The goal is to reduce the number of traffic accidents we see on our city streets and at the same time reduce the injuries and particularly any fatalities related to that,” Newton said.

Drivers agree and hope people will be more mindful of where they can make their turns.

“I wish they would get that cement wall because a lot of traffic just whips in and out of here and that’s how a lot of accidents are caused,” Penn said.

“I would hope they would put something out here it would save a lot of lives,” Dunbar said. “Just be careful and realize there are other people other than yourself on the road as well.”

The NCDOT says the current estimate is $251,000 to install a median a few hundred feet back from the eastbound approach to this intersection to reduce angle crashes.

The design could get underway in Fiscal Year 2022.

