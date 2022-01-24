NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Tennessee deputy found shot to death inside burning home, sheriff’s office says

Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.
Savanna Puckett was found shot inside her burning home.(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the death of a patrol deputy who was found shot inside her burning home.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Savanna Puckett did not report to her assigned shift for roll call Sunday evening.

A deputy went to her home around 5 p.m. and saw it was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found Puckett shot inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her Sheriff’s Office family are facing right now. This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke wrote in a statement.

Puckett had been with the sheriff’s office for four years.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling this case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The School Resource Officer located the gun in the student's bookbag.
Unloaded handgun taken from 14-year-old student’s backpack in Rowan County
Jonathan Moreno
Trial set for former Rock Hill officer for controversial arrest that sparked protests
Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
The offer is in response to American Red Cross’s first national blood crisis.
Krispy Kreme is giving blood donors a dozen free doughnuts