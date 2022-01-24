NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools seeking employers for Groundhog Job Shadow Day

More than 150 students are currently signed up to partipate in the event.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools is hosting its annual Groundhog Job Shadow Day and needs your help.

The system seeking employers who are willing to host students from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2.

The goal is for students to be able to explore interests and develop a network, as well as create a potential pipeline for employers in need of staff.

More than 150 students are currently signed up to participate in the event.

Please register by clicking HERE.

