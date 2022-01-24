NC DHHS Flu
Rowan-Salisbury Schools to ask for $179,000 to purchase metal detectors

A door was shattered during a December 29 incident in which two juveniles were shot.
A door was shattered during a December 29 incident in which two juveniles were shot.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As part of its response to a shooting incident at a basketball tournament in December, the Rowan-Salisbury School system will ask the Board of Education to approve spending for new metal detectors.

On December 29, two juvenile students were shot, two other juveniles were arrested during an incident at halftime during a game that was part of an annual Christmas tournament held on the campus of Catawba College. The students who were shot are recovering.

On Monday, administrators will ask the Board of Education to approve $179,152 to purchase 20 metal detectors.

On January 10, new safety protocols went into place at porting events. All fans entering Rowan-Salisbury Schools athletic facilities for designated events now enter through a security checkpoint and are wanded by a metal detector in an effort to create a safer environment for all fans, guests, coaches, and student-athletes.

The school system now encourages fans to arrive early and remove items from their pockets before entering the line. Backpacks and large bags are prohibited at all RSS athletic events, excluding student-athletes. An exception will be made for diaper bags and medical bags with additional screening.

The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Wallace Educational Forum, located at 500 North Main St. in Salisbury. It can also be viewed live online at vimeo.com/rssboe.

