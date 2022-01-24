Rowan County District Bar Officers elected for 2022

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The attorney-members of the Rowan County Bar (27th District) have elected District Bar officers for 2022. Mark P. Doby of the Wallace & Graham law firm in Salisbury was elected president; Amanda K. Suddeth was elected vice-president; and John A. Basinger was re-elected Secretary/Treasurer.

In addition, the members elected T. Gregory Jones of the Shelby Pethel & Hudson law firm in Salisbury to a three-year term as Bar Councilor to represent the district’s interests at the State Bar.

In a news release, the district expresses its great appreciation for outgoing Bar Councilor, Jennifer Davis Hammond of the Davis Law Firm in Salisbury, for her time and energy served in that capacity over the last three years.

The 27th District Bar serves lawyers who live and practice in and around Rowan County. Membership in the District Bar is required by state law in conjunction with membership in the State Bar. Among other things, the State Bar regulates the admission and practice of all licensed attorneys in this State.

