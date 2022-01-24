NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan County District Bar Officers elected for 2022

Mark P. Doby of the Wallace & Graham law firm in Salisbury was elected president
Mark P. Doby of the Wallace & Graham law firm in Salisbury was elected president(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The attorney-members of the Rowan County Bar (27th District) have elected District Bar officers for 2022. Mark P. Doby of the Wallace & Graham law firm in Salisbury was elected president; Amanda K. Suddeth was elected vice-president; and John A. Basinger was re-elected Secretary/Treasurer.

In addition, the members elected T. Gregory Jones of the Shelby Pethel & Hudson law firm in Salisbury to a three-year term as Bar Councilor to represent the district’s interests at the State Bar.

In a news release, the district expresses its great appreciation for outgoing Bar Councilor, Jennifer Davis Hammond of the Davis Law Firm in Salisbury, for her time and energy served in that capacity over the last three years.

The 27th District Bar serves lawyers who live and practice in and around Rowan County. Membership in the District Bar is required by state law in conjunction with membership in the State Bar. Among other things, the State Bar regulates the admission and practice of all licensed attorneys in this State.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The shooting happened Saturday just before 11:30 p.m. at The Estates apartments on Celanese Road.
Victim in deadly Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting identified; four arrested, including juveniles
The mission statement of the organizations says that "WeBuild Concord is a catalyst for...
A new name for Concord Affordable Housing agency, projects, and partners
More than 150 students are currently signed up to partipate in the event.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools seeking employers for Groundhog Job Shadow Day
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free starting this week....
Free N95 masks being distributed this week