Police respond to shooting on South Mint Street in Charlotte
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to an overnight shooting in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the shooting that happened on South Mint Street.
According to the CMPD, one person was shot in the incident.
WBTV is working to learn their current condition and if police are looking for any suspects.
