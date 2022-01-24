NC DHHS Flu
Pfizer CEO hopes COVID vaccines become annual doses like flu shots

In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in...
In this Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, file)(Virginia Mayo | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The COVID-19 vaccine could eventually become a yearly shot like the flu vaccine – at least, that is the hope of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In an interview with an Israeli news outlet published Jan. 22, Bourla said he wants people to receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine instead of getting a booster every several months.

Bourla said it would be easier to convince people to get vaccinated that way.

“Once a year, it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution,” he told The Times of Israel.

Right now, Pfizer is looking to create a vaccine that protects against omicron and other variants.

Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against omicron, at least among people who received booster shots.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

