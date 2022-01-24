A new name for Concord Affordable Housing agency, projects, and partners

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) has announced a new name, several housing projects, and new construction partners at the Concord City Council meeting. CFEA is now WeBuild Concord with a new mission and vision.

In addition to a new brand, the organization announced several multi-family and single-family housing projects for the first two quarters of this year. For the latest projects, regional minority and local Concord companies were selected as construction management firms. The decisions came after community-wide efforts to develop the WeBuild Concord’s community land trust, branding, strategic plan, and outreach strategies.

The WeBuild Concord name and brand solidifies the organization’s identity. “The WeBuild Concord brand is captured perfectly in three simple yet deeply rooted pillars – Building Homes, Partnerships and Opportunities,” says J.C. McKenzie, the City of Concord Councilman and WeBuild Concord Board Chair. “This vision and mission are made possible by a dedicated group of individuals (our board of directors) gathering around a table with our CEO, Dr. Graham, and having deep and long conversations, including our community.” The values mentioned by McKenzie are also reflected in the organization’s operations (see mission and value statements in the About WeBuild Concord section below).

The housing projects scheduled during the first two quarters of this year will be partnerships with resources from WeBuild Concord, the City of Concord, and Cabarrus County. A twenty-six (26) unit townhome development, The Lincoln Street Townhomes Project, will provide residents earning less than 80 percent of the area median income an opportunity to own their homes. The Lincoln Project will be in the historic Logan Community. WeBuild Concord also announced a partnership with the City of Concord to provide several single-family homes during the same period.

New Construction Partners

After regional advertisements and outreach for a request for qualifications, a public and private review committee selected two firms to manage WeBuild Concord’s first projects of the year. Harmon Construction, a minority-owned firm in the Charlotte Metro Region, and PresPro out of Cabarrus County, will be the construction management consultants for the new projects. “As we ranked applicants, these two companies rated the highest unanimously,” says Dr. Graham. “It is important we live up to our desire to promote local businesses and equitable opportunities in all we do.”

An Exciting Time for Concord

The WeBuild Concord leadership is excited about the progress. “I am thrilled we will break ground soon on our Lincoln Street Townhomes Project, as well as several single-family homes,” McKenzie says. “Seeing the vision and mission of WeBuild form from the ground is an exciting time.” WeBuild Concord expects to make equitable housing exciting for partners and residents.

About WeBuild Concord

WeBuild Concord (formerly Concord Family Enrichment Association) was launched by the City of Concord as a separate nonprofit to develop equitable strategies for affordable housing and merge private, public, and social resources for wealth creation and economic mobility for residents. A new website is under construction.

For more information about WeBuild Concord, please contact us at info@concordfamilyenrichment.org or 704-577-4355.

