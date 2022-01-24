NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NC “school choice” proclamation first by Democrat Cooper

The governor has declared a State of Emergency.
The governor has declared a State of Emergency.(PBSNC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “North Carolina School Choice Week” for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago.

His decision is interesting given Cooper has raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools. And he’s opposed relentlessly efforts to expand the state-funded Opportunity Scholarship Program.

Cooper’s spokesperson said the governor signed the proclamation at the request of the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, adding that “educators at all levels” have responded to unprecedented challenges over the past two years.

The North Carolina week coincides with National School Choice Week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting

Latest News

Common Market
Common Market in South End closing every Monday this month for employee wellness
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would...
South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting