NC “school choice” proclamation first by Democrat Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed “North Carolina School Choice Week” for the first time since the Democrat took over the job more than five years ago.

His decision is interesting given Cooper has raised issues over expanding the number of charter schools. And he’s opposed relentlessly efforts to expand the state-funded Opportunity Scholarship Program.

Cooper’s spokesperson said the governor signed the proclamation at the request of the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools, adding that “educators at all levels” have responded to unprecedented challenges over the past two years.

The North Carolina week coincides with National School Choice Week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.