Monday will be warmer with sunny skies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out this Sunday with temperatures in the teens and 20s we rebounded nicely into the upper 40s and lower 50s in most areas across the piedmont. Tonight, will be another chilly and mostly clear night but not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Not as cold tonight but still chilly in the upper 20s

More sunshine and 50s for Monday

Tuesday stays warm with slight chances for showers

Monday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s in the piedmont, lower 40s in the mountains. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week! There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow's forecast (WBTV)

A weak cold front will pass through the area late Tuesday night and keep temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine will return for Thursday, but the afternoon will still be chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.

We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday as another disturbance begins to impact the southeastern states. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 40s and the best chance for showers looks to be Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.