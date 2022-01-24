NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Monday will be warmer with sunny skies

Monday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s in the piedmont, lower 40s in the mountains.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out this Sunday with temperatures in the teens and 20s we rebounded nicely into the upper 40s and lower 50s in most areas across the piedmont. Tonight, will be another chilly and mostly clear night but not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

  • Not as cold tonight but still chilly in the upper 20s
  • More sunshine and 50s for Monday
  • Tuesday stays warm with slight chances for showers

Monday will be mostly sunny, warmer, and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s in the piedmont, lower 40s in the mountains. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week! There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(WBTV)

A weak cold front will pass through the area late Tuesday night and keep temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s for Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine will return for Thursday, but the afternoon will still be chilly with highs only in the mid 40s.

We’ll see increasing clouds throughout the day on Friday as another disturbance begins to impact the southeastern states. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 40s and the best chance for showers looks to be Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting

Latest News

Today's forecast
Ten degrees warmer today than yesterday
Today will be sunny and dry with another cold night.
First Alert Weather: Ten degrees warmer today than yesterday
Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan
Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan
NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall
NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall