NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Monday temperatures head back to the 50s

We will jump into the workweek on a quiet note.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will spend two days in the 50s before it’s back to the 40s.

  • Dry weather continues
  • 50s today
  • 40s for the second half of the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

We will jump into the workweek on a quiet note. With partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s before a cold front moves through. That will bring just a small chance for a shower. It will bring a drop in temperatures though.

By Wednesday, we will find ourselves back in the mid-40s for highs. Temperatures will start to get back to the 20s for lows for the rest of the week. Highs will range in the 40s.

We start the work week in the 50s before dropping back down to the 40s.
We start the work week in the 50s before dropping back down to the 40s.(Source: WBTV)

There will be a low-pressure system along the Carolina coast Friday and Saturday. Most models are keeping the threat of winter weather away from the Charlotte area. There will be snow showers in the mountains late Friday into early Saturday.

Eastern North Carolina also has a chance to see a winter mix. For now, it seems that the heart of the WBTV viewing area will miss out, other than a few showers. Still, we monitor the situation constantly and keep you posted on the latest as we progress through the week.

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

We will jump into the workweek on a quiet note.
Monday temperatures head back to the 50s
Monday will be warmer with sunny skies
Monday will be warmer with sunny skies
7 Day Forecast
Monday will be warmer with sunny skies
Today's forecast
Ten degrees warmer today than yesterday