Monday temperatures head back to the 50s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will spend two days in the 50s before it’s back to the 40s.

Dry weather continues

50s today

40s for the second half of the week

We will jump into the workweek on a quiet note. With partly cloudy skies, highs will reach the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s before a cold front moves through. That will bring just a small chance for a shower. It will bring a drop in temperatures though.

By Wednesday, we will find ourselves back in the mid-40s for highs. Temperatures will start to get back to the 20s for lows for the rest of the week. Highs will range in the 40s.

We start the work week in the 50s before dropping back down to the 40s. (Source: WBTV)

There will be a low-pressure system along the Carolina coast Friday and Saturday. Most models are keeping the threat of winter weather away from the Charlotte area. There will be snow showers in the mountains late Friday into early Saturday.

Eastern North Carolina also has a chance to see a winter mix. For now, it seems that the heart of the WBTV viewing area will miss out, other than a few showers. Still, we monitor the situation constantly and keep you posted on the latest as we progress through the week.

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

