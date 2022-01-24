NC DHHS Flu
Midday Update: Enjoy the 50s before the 40s return

This afternoon will be mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s. Tonight won’t be quite as cold with lows falling only to the mid-30s.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Highs will be at or above average today and tomorrow. Then we’ll be below average the rest of the week.

  • Dry weather continues
  • 50s to start the week
  • Then 40s take over

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Highs will get into the 50s on Monday.
Highs will get into the 50s on Monday.(Source: WBTV)

It will be even milder tomorrow as highs reach the upper 50s. A cold front will move through tomorrow, but it won’t bring much rain. There’s a 10% chance of a few showers. That’s about it. The front will bring cooler temperatures though. Highs will drop more than 10 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of the week will remain cool. Highs will be in the mid-40s with lows in the 20s. The coldest day will likely be on Saturday when the high only makes it to the low 40s.

We have two long-range models which forecast out far enough to include the weekend. Over the past few days, one model has had some crazy ideas for Friday and Saturday, ranging from almost a foot of snow a few days ago to no snow at all.

The other model isn’t bringing much more than a few flurries. Right now, it doesn’t look like the storm will be a major threat to the WBTV viewing area but rest assured, we are keeping an eye on things with every model run. We’ll let you know everything we know along the way.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

