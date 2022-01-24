NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Foundation pays off mortgage on home of CMPD officer killed during I-85 crash investigation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that the mortgage for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s home was paid in full.
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with...
CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 22, 2021, is shown with her husband, Brenton.(Source: Tunnel to Towers Foundation)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A group has paid off the mortgage held on the home of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer and mother of three who was killed in the line of duty just days before Christmas.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Monday that the mortgage for CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin’s home was paid in full. Her husband, Brenton, serves as a Charlotte firefighter.

“This is a family of first responders, a husband and wife dedicated to serving and protecting their community. It is now our turn to step up and do the same for them. I was honored to tell Brenton that he will be able to stay in the home their family shared forever without the financial burden of a mortgage,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Related coverage:

‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Community unites to say a final farewell to beloved CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

Goodwin had been with the CMPD since 2015. She was on her fifth day back to work from maternity leave when she was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said.

The CMPD has charged Daniel Morgan with several charges following the crash, including involuntary manslaughter, after police say he failed to reduce his speed and move a lane over while Goodwin was on the scene of a crash.

A police report alleges that Morgan was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed to move over and slow down and attempted to hinder the crash investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The School Resource Officer located the gun in the student's bookbag.
Unloaded handgun taken from 14-year-old student’s backpack in Rowan County
Jonathan Moreno
Trial set for former Rock Hill officer for controversial arrest that sparked protests
According to the university, the two-week remote start allowed the campus to move past the...
UNC Charlotte students return to in-person learning after starting semester virtually
The fields will exist as part of a larger campus along Washington Street that includes a new...
Cabarrus County hopes to hit a home run with new athletic fields