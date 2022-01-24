Common Heart again offering free tax services to S.C. residents

INDIAN TRAIL, S.C. (WBTV) – Residents in and around Indian Trail can once again get free tax services starting Tuesday.

Volunteers with the local nonprofit Common Heart will be on hand to help individuals prepare their taxes if their household income is $58,000 or less.

This is the 11th year Common Heart has offered free tax services, which are completed by trained and certified volunteers as part of the national Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, program, a news release stated.

Appointments are available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.; Thursdays from 12 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Common Heart.

All appointments are at the Common Heart main office, located at 116 Business Park Drive, Suite A, in Indian Trial.

Participants will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccines and masks are required. For those who have not received a vaccine, there will be virtual tax appointments available through Community Link.

Individuals don’t have to live in Indian Trail or Union County but they do need to make an appointment.

