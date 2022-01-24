NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Arrest warrants to be served after woman dies in head-on crash in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating a deadly head-on- crash that happened Sunday morning in east Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to North Sharon Amity Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, they found that both a 2009 Infinity G37 and a 2007 Honda Odyssey had severe front-end damage.

Medic took both drivers to the hospital. The driver of the Odyssey, 35-year-old Ashley Marie Adkins, was pronounced deceased by medical staff, according to the CMPD.

Police said the driver of the Infinity, 24-year-old Darryl Davon Wamack Jr., sustained serious injuries. There were no other occupants inside either vehicle.

Detectives said the preliminary results of the investigation show that Wamack was driving the Infiniti in a “careless and reckless manner” while traveling northeast on North Sharon Amity.

Driving at a high rate of speed, Wamack passed a vehicle to the right as he approached Kimmerly Glenn Lane and tried to move into the left lane.

As Wamack began changing lanes, he lost control and crossed the center median into the southwest lanes, striking the Honda head-on, authorities said.

Investigators determined that Wamack was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to the CMPD. Authorities said arrest warrants for involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and speeding will be served to him when he’s released from Atrium Health Center Main.

