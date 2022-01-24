Charlotte man accused of not filing tax return on more than $750,000 in earnings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States Justice Department’s Tax Division announced Monday that a North Carolina man has been charged with multiple counts of tax evasion and willfully failing to file a tax return.

Darren Lee Joy, a 63-year-old from Charlotte, reportedly failed to file any federal income tax returns between the years 2015-2020. During that period, Joy accrued more than $750,000 in income working as an I.T. specialist.

He allegedly submitted false tax exemption claims to his employers, which caused them to take out little to no income taxes from his wages.

Joy now faces six counts of tax evasion along with six counts of willfully failing to file a tax return. If found guilty, Joy could face up to five years in prison for each count of tax evasion, and one year for each count of failure to file a tax return.

A federal district court judge will determine the length of Joy’s sentence, if he is convicted.

The Justice Department’s Tax Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina are prosecuting the case.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the situation.

