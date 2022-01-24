Cabarrus County hopes to hit a home run with new athletic fields

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders will soon take feedback on the design of athletic fields in Mt. Pleasant. The fields will exist as part of a larger campus along Washington Street that includes a new library/senior center facility. Officials are asking residents to share what they’d like incorporated into the plan for the 29-acre site.

Community members are invited to a drop-in meeting on Tuesday, January 25, from 4-6 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Senior Center (8615 Park Dr.).

Representatives from the County and project design firm Benesch are looking for answers to questions such as:

What sports and outdoor activities are important to you?

How satisfied you are with athletic fields in the eastern part of Cabarrus?

The information will be used to inform layout and function.

With the 2018 sale of the old Mt. Pleasant Middle School, the eastern part of the county lost several football and baseball fields. The new site is dedicated to sports and outdoor activities with the primary function of supporting Town of Mt. Pleasant athletics, general parkgoers and visitors from across the region.

Cabarrus County has a strong reputation for its athletic facilities. From the variety and scale of fields at Frank Liske Park to a collaborative investment in turf fields at area high schools, the focus on fields has garnered local appeal and attention within the sports tourism industry.

Officials estimate construction will begin in 2022 and continue through 2024.

County officials will continue providing updates through meetings and online communication channels. Visit the website at www.cabarruscounty.us and follow Cabarrus County at facebook.com/cabarruscounty and on Twitter @CabarrusCounty.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.