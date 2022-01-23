NC DHHS Flu
Ten degrees warmer today than yesterday

By Leigh Brock
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Granted, yesterday’s high was only 38 degrees but it’s a start, right?

  • Back to the 40s today
  • Quieter week ahead
  • A few days in the 50s

Today will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s this afternoon. It will be another cold night tonight as lows return to the upper 20s.

Rainfall next 7 days
Monday and Tuesday will take us back to the 50s for highs and the low 30s for lows. There’s a 20 percent chance for a shower on Tuesday.

Temperatures will scale back a little for the second half of the week. Highs will be back in the mid-40s with lows in the low to mid-20s. Some models are indicating a low-pressure system forming off the east coast on Friday. For now, they are keeping most of the precipitation to the east of us, but we will be monitoring it all week.

Make it a great Sunday!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

