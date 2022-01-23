NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would make it easier for businesses that recycle plastic by melting it to open in the state.

The bill passed both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday after a group of House and Senate lawmakers worked out a compromise.

Supporters said recycling plastic this way is a safe business and good for the environment because it reduces trash in landfills.

Opponents of the bill said recycling plastic in this way is an unproven industry and enough steps were not taken to make sure businesses have to clean up if melting plastic causes pollution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
An Argentine black and white tegu
Cruelty charges filed after lizards found in storage unit
Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan
Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan
NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall
NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall