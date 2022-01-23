No more snow this weekend but temps remain very low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a very cold start to this Saturday morning with snow on the ground and sub-freezing temperatures but with the sunshine we managed to warm up into the upper 30s in the afternoon. We won’t see any snowfall tonight, but temperatures will remain very cold in the teens and the 20s under mostly clear skies. More sunshine can be expected for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another very cold night in the teens and 20s.

More sunshine and gradual warm up for Sunday & Monday

Chances for rain return Tuesday

7 Day Forecast 1/22 (WBTV)

We’ll kickoff the start of the workweek mostly sunny and dry with highs warming into the lower 50s by Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, a disturbance moving out of the Gulf of Mexico could come close enough to the piedmont to bring a few showers into the area. So, the first half of Tuesday looks dry but, in the afternoon, there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

After the passage of Tuesday’s system, the rest of the week will be cooler. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.