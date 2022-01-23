NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While Charlotte was temporarily covered in snow Friday night, it was quickly cleared off the roads Saturday.

The state and city transportation crews took care of interstates, major roads and some secondary streets, while the sun did the rest.

The snowfall did cause some cars to veer off the road early Saturday morning.

“It was definitely slippery,” said one driver.

It also pushed back trash day for 5,000 people living in the northern part of Charlotte. They will have to wait until Monday for a pickup.

However, NCDOT communications officer Jen Thompson said their crews started brining Friday and found that the impact on the roads was much less than what we saw last weekend.

“Less accumulation, so less to push and less to clear,” she explained.

“Not too bad at all,” said another driver of the roads. “Pretty much everything seems to be drying up.”

Thompson reminds drivers they still want to keep an eye out for any ice patches that may solidify, particularly on ramps, bridges and side roads.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.