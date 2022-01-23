NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

NCDOT, sunshine clear most roads after weekend snowfall

Crews with the NC Department of Transportation and the city of Charlotte cleared snow again this weekend, with help from the sun and higher temperatures Saturday.
Streets in CLT Saturday post snow
Streets in CLT Saturday post snow(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While Charlotte was temporarily covered in snow Friday night, it was quickly cleared off the roads Saturday.

The state and city transportation crews took care of interstates, major roads and some secondary streets, while the sun did the rest.

The snowfall did cause some cars to veer off the road early Saturday morning.

“It was definitely slippery,” said one driver.

It also pushed back trash day for 5,000 people living in the northern part of Charlotte. They will have to wait until Monday for a pickup.

However, NCDOT communications officer Jen Thompson said their crews started brining Friday and found that the impact on the roads was much less than what we saw last weekend.

“Less accumulation, so less to push and less to clear,” she explained.

“Not too bad at all,” said another driver of the roads. “Pretty much everything seems to be drying up.”

Thompson reminds drivers they still want to keep an eye out for any ice patches that may solidify, particularly on ramps, bridges and side roads.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charlotte and surrounding areas, snow moves in this evening
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Keshara Bridges, right, is charged in the accident that killed Katilyn Ball, left.
Suspect in fatal Cabarrus hit-and-run faces judge, family of victim speaks out about arrest

Latest News

NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death
Booger the dog enjoyed a day chasing kids on sleds on the sledding hill near the China Grove...
Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home
Caroline and Leigh test the Frost Guard
Snow Day Product Test: Caroline and Leigh test the Frost Guard