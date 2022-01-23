NC DHHS Flu
NC-based soldiers face court martial related to death

(WNCN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - Officials say three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges.

Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore with 21-year-old Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez when Roman-Martinez was reported missing in May 2020.

Roman-Martinez, Becerra, Landrum and Cochell were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

The severed head of Roman-Martinez washed ashore days after he was reported missing.

No one has been charged with his death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

