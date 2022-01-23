Dominant second half leads Charlotte past Rice, 67-64

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

HOUSTON, Texas – A quartet of double-figure scorers and a solid defensive effort, led the Charlotte men’s basketball team past Rice, 67-64, on Saturday afternoon at Tudor Fieldhouse.

The win is Charlotte’s (10-7, 3-2 C-USA) first conference win of the year away from home and ups the Niners record to 2-1 at Rice (11-7, 4-3 C-USA) under head man Ron Sanchez.

Charlotte was led on the day in scoring by senior Austin Butler and sophomore Jackson Threadgill who each finished the afternoon with 14 points.

Threadgill shot 5-of-8 from the field, while draining a career-high three buckets from 3-point range to keep the Niners within striking distance in the first half.

Butler concluded the afternoon with an efficient 6-of-8 shooting mark from the field, while pulling in five rebounds.

Senior Clyde Trapp also reached double-figures, scoring 11 points, while tallying three assists and a pair of rebounds as well.

Junior Jahmir Young was all over the stat sheet on Saturday, scoring 10 points, pulling a game-high six rebounds and dishing out a game-high five assists.

Off the bench junior Robert Braswell IV hit a pair of key treys in the second half to propel the Niners late run, while classmate Musa Jallow was huge on the defensive end late and pulled in three key boards, all in the second half.

The opening frame was largely a back-and-forth affair, with neither side leading by more than six. Each team made 11 field goals and five treys in the first half, but the difference came at the charity stripe where Rice converted on nine of its 10 attempts to the Niners 3-of-4 mark to give the Owls a slim, 36-30 edge at the break.

Threadgill led the Niners at the break with 11 points and a trio of makes from 3-point land.

Out of the break, CLT immediately erased the Rice lead with a pair of 3-point buckets to tie proceedings at 36-36.

Over the remainder of the afternoon, neither side led by more than four points and Charlotte used a number of massive defensive stops and key buckets down the stretch to leave with a three-point road dub.

BACK FROM BEHIND

Saturday’s win marked the first time this season Charlotte won a game after trailing at halftime. Rice took a, 36-30, advantage into the locker room and outscored the Owls, 37-28, in the second half, holding rice to a 36 percent mark from the field and 20 percent shooting from 3-point range in the afternoon’s second frame.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER DELIVERS AGAIN

Charlotte’s trio of Jahmir Young, Clyde Trapp and Austin Butler all scored in double-figures for the fifth time this season. Charlotte is 4-1 in those contests, with the lone loss coming to Toledo in the Bahamas.

UP NEXT

Charlotte will have a three-day break, before returning home to Halton Arena to take on Old Dominion in its second rescheduled contest on Wednesday night.

