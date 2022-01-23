Davidson wins 15th straight in 69-66 win over Fordham

Press release provided by Davidson Athletics

BRONX, N.Y. – The frontcourt of Luka Brajkovic (21) and Sam Mennenga (16) combined for 37 points to lead Davidson to its 15th straight win, a 69-66 come-from-behind triumph over Fordham Saturday inside Rose Hill Gym.

Off to its best start since the 1964-65 campaign, the Wildcats improve to 16-2 overall and remain unbeaten in A-10 play at 6-0.

After Fordham (9-8, 2-3 A-10) pushed its lead to the largest of the game, 40-27, Davidson responded with 11 straight capped by a Brajkovic triple to get within a possession. The Rams had an answer and pushed the margin back to seven on consecutive trips.

Trailing 47-40 with 9:47 remaining, the Wildcats used a 15-3 run to take control and took their first lead of the contest and for good on Foster Loyer’s jumper in the lane with 6:25 to play.

In addition to shooting 58.3 percent after intermission, Davidson finished 24-of-28 at the charity stripe, including a perfect 8-for-8 in the last 36 seconds.

Darius Quisenberry was the lone Fordham player in double figures, leading all scorers with 36 points.

Mennenga led the way for the ‘Cats on the glass with 11 rebounds (5 offensive) for his second career double-double. As a team, Davidson finished with a 38-28 advantage on the boards.

Loyer also scored in double figures for the Wildcats with 15 points, highlighted by an 8-for-8 showing at the line.

Davidson, which entered as one of the nation’s top shooting teams, opened just 4-of-18 from the floor and trailed by 11 in the first 20 minutes before going to the half down, 31-24.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will play VCU for the second time in eight days when the Rams visit Belk Arena for an 8:30 p.m. nationally-televised tip Wednesday evening.

