Cruelty charges filed after lizards found in storage unit

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says two women are accused of intentionally depriving three lizards of food and abandoning them inside a storage unit.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Jamie Lee Sartin of Winston-Salem and Taylor Brianne Moore of Advance each face a charge of animal cruelty.

The bearded dragons were found inside the storage unit on Dec. 23. One lizard died as it was being removed from the storage unit, and a medical exam showed the other two to be severely emaciated and suffering from other health conditions. Those two are said to be recovering.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.