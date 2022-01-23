NC DHHS Flu
Burns scores 19, sparks Winthrop past Gardner-Webb 64-62

Winthrop Basketball
Winthrop Basketball
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 19 points to help Winthrop slip past Gardner-Webb 64-62.

Cory Hightower had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (12-6, 5-0 Big South Conference), who have won six straight.

Micheal Anumba added 14 points and his two free throws gave Winthrop the lead for good, 54-53, with 2:52 left to play.

Lance Terry scored a season-high 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3). Terry hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Patrick Good missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Eagles, but D’Maurian Williams missed a 3-pointer for Gardner-Webb on the game’s final shot.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

