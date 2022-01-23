NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

4 killed, 1 hurt in ‘ambush’ shooting at house party near LA

Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23,...
Police investigators leave a crime scene at a home in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Authorities said several were killed when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four people were killed and one was wounded when multiple shooters opened fire at a house party near Los Angeles early Sunday.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a home in the city of Inglewood.

CBS2 reports two women and two men were shot and killed. Another man hospitalized in critical condition is expected to survive.

Mayor James Butts called the shooting an “ambush” involving multiple weapons including a rifle and a handgun.

The mayor described the incident as the worst single shooting crime in Inglewood since the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home

Latest News

The cruise liner Crystal Symphony leaves the harbor in Charleston, S.C. on May, 21, 2013....
Cruise ship changes course after US judge orders seizure
Raymond Washburn appears before reporters at morning news conference at the Oklahoma State...
Blind man who rescued 5 after Oklahoma City bombing dies
James Iannazzo, 48, has been charged after police say he yelled and threw things at the...
Conn. man charged after racist comment, tirade at smoothie shop, police say
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russia's Foreign Minister...
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader