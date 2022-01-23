NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

11 units damaged, 2 destroyed after three-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.
Over 10 units were damanged after a fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 units were damaged in an early-morning fire at Ocean Lakes Campground on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of 6001 South Kings Highway in Surfside Beach at around 6:10 a.m.

In total, 11 units sustained damage, two were destroyed and another saw heavy damage. Eight other units also saw fire and heat exposure due to the blaze.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department later shared photos of crews fighting the fire, and the damage left behind in its wake.

Caption

HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said crews arrived and found two buildings fully involved in the fire and a second alarm was immediately called. A third building was then found to also be heavily involved.

In a statement, Ocean Lakes said security was on site to inform and direct first responders to those who needed help. All homeowners who have been “visibly impacted” have been notified, according to the campground.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT REGARDING FIRE: We want to let everyone know the FACTS about the fire this morning at Ocean Lakes,...

Posted by Ocean Lakes Family Campground on Sunday, January 23, 2022

A person also had minor injuries from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene, Tanner said. They’re expected to be OK.

Three residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Ocean Lakes also said they’re working to help those displaced.

The fire is under control and remains under investigation.

Around 70 first responders from HCFR, Surfside Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District and the Horry County Police Department all assisted on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Weather Advisories (up to two inches of snow or more) have been issued for Rowan,...
First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight
Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather.
Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas
Witnesses said Hailey Molina Dominguez had been shot in an upstairs bedroom by a juvenile.
Juvenile charged with murder in deadly bedroom shooting of 18-year-old woman in Concord
James Thomas Thatcher
Lincolnton man charged with stealing church bus, breaking in to relative’s home
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

TikToker Zachary Keesee in front of Lake Lungern during a trip to Switzerland in January 2020.
Guy made TikTok showing Switzerland, labeled it ‘Gastonia, NC.’ Florida woman drove there
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is considering whether to sign into law a bill that would...
South Carolina governor considering plastic recycling bill
Jaelon Devon Kelly and James Bernard Williams II
Police: 1 dead, 4 arrested, including juveniles, after Rock Hill, S.C. apartment shooting
An Argentine black and white tegu
Cruelty charges filed after lizards found in storage unit