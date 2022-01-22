Two inches of snow make for fun in Cabarrus and Rowan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus and Rowan Counties saw about 2 inches of snow overnight. While it made for slippery roads in the early morning hours, Saturday’s sunshine quickly melted the snow…but not before it could be enjoyed by lots of folks, and their dogs.

In Salisbury, the Walser family, and family dog Tory, were enjoying the park.

“We’re climbing the globe at Bell Tower Green,” said Autumn Walser. “We walked over here and we’re just enjoying the snow!’

In China Grove, that famous sledding hill behind the police department was busy on Saturday.

“Oh, there’s some fails and snowball fights,” said Kheanne Boger.

“Sledding and snowball fights,” added Madelyn Thomas.

But it seemed like the one enjoying it the most wasn’t a child or a parent, but Booger, the sled chasing dog.

“He is interesting. He likes to pull you off sleds,” Kheanne said. “He’ll chase you, that’s for sure.”

Booger chased the kids down the hill and right back up again and again.

Traveling up I-85 into Cabarrus County, the road was clear and dry, but look at the snow packed on the Daugherty Road bridge. Bridges and shady spots could be troublesome for the next day or two.

By mid-afternoon in downtown Kannapolis you could still see some snow on the rooftops, but it melted very quickly, except in spots that don’t get much sun, like the back entrance to First Baptist Church.

Church members showed up today to take care of that.

“We want to make sure that our members can arrive safely tomorrow, get into and out of the building without any snow or ice spots that could cause them to trip,” said Reverend Tom Cabaniss. “We’ve got great volunteers like some of our men came out today to remove the snow and ice that the city couldn’t get too.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.