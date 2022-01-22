Sunshine is back, but watch for slick spots on the roads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s snow, the sun is back now and will stick around all day long. A lot of the snow will melt this afternoon, as highs rebound to near 40 degrees. If any of today’s melting snow leaves any water behind, it will freeze overnight as lows drop back to the upper teens to lower 20s.

Chilly temps today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area today, but we'll be back in the seasonal lower 50s Sunday thru Tuesday. A weak front may bring a couple of showers Tuesday followed by chillier 40s for the rest of the week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/1Os2VASwJB — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) January 22, 2022

Beyond concern for icy patches on area roadways Sunday morning, the sun will be back in full force sending afternoon temperatures up into the seasonal lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny before a couple of showers arrive on Tuesday in advance of our next cold front.

Precipitation chance (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures will stay in the lower 50s Monday and Tuesday before colder 40s return for the second part of the workweek. No major storms are forecast over the five to seven days.

Keep warm and have a great weekend!

- Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

