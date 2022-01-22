NC DHHS Flu
Rozier, Bridges lead Hornets past Thunder 121-98

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier scores 24 points as the Hornets beat Oklahoma City to move...
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier scores 24 points as the Hornets beat Oklahoma City to move to 26-20 on the season.(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 24 points, Miles Bridges added 22 points and 14 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-98.

P.J. Washington scored 20 and Gordon Hayward 16 for Charlotte which has won seven of eight.

LaMelo Ball finished with 10 points for the Hornets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 29 points but was held to four in the second half. Josh Giddey added 21 and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

After Oklahoma City cut Charlotte’s lead to 82-73 on Robinson-Earl’s 3-pointer with 4:06 to play in the third, Charlotte pushed its lead to a game-high 25 on a 3-pointer by Bridges.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

