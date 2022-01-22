Over 3,500 without power in Horry County; MYR running on generator power in winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Santee Cooper crews are working to restore power after nearly 5,000 customers in Horry County were left in the dark during Friday’s winter storm.

Santee Cooper reported 1,601 customers in North Myrtle Beach without power and another 153 in Little River.

The company’s outage map later updated to show the impacted area stretches east from near North Myrtle Beach Middle school toward South Horseshoe Road. A third outage was later reported in the area, leaving 1,334 more customers in the dark.

Most of those outages had been resolved as of around 9 p.m.

The map then updated to show two other outages near the Myrtle Beach International Airport impacting 1,496 customers.

According to WMBF News Reporter Zach Wilcox, that outage has extended to the airport itself, which is running on generator power as of around 9:45 p.m. All flights in and out of MYR have since been canceled indefinitely.

Another outage in Myrtle Beach along 62nd Avenue North was reported shortly before 8 p.m., leaving 692 customers without power.

No other details were immediately available.

Local officials are urging residents to not call 911 if their power is out. Instead, contact your provider at their corresponding number listed below:

Santee Cooper - 888-769-7688

Duke Energy - 800-419-6356

Horry Electric Cooperative - 843-369-2212

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative - 800-693-0190

