Officials urge residents to stay off roads as driving conditions deteriorate during snow in the Carolinas

Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving conditions are quickly starting to deteriorate as snowfall is causing slick, icy roads in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department traffic crash and roadway obstruction log shows that there have been at least 133 traffic events Friday night.

Charlotte’s Fire Chief Reginald Johnson said crews are getting busy with the cold, snowy weather. NCDOT said in Mecklenburg County, interstates and primary roads were covered with snow and ice.

“Be safe and stay off the roads unless essential travel is necessary,” Chief Johnson tweeted.

The City of Gastonia says snow is creating hazardous conditions on Gastonia streets. City crews are now applying slag to all priority bridges and priority streets. Crews will work into the night, as long as is needed.

Drivers are asked to stay off the roads unless travel is essential.

Numerous accidents are reported on I-85, on major streets and on secondary roads. Hazardous road conditions are also expected in the morning.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads as roads throughout Chesterfield County are becoming slippery which is increasing road hazards.

“If you must venture out, drive slowly and allow yourself extra time so that you reach your destination safely. Keep in mind that your vehicle will not stop in the same manner or distance that it does on a clear or dry road so you will need to increase your following distance,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office read.

We encourage everyone to stay off the roads during inclement weather. The roads throughout Chesterfield County are...

Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 21, 2022

“It is time to stay put and off the roads,” said State Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette. “Please do not put yourself or others in harm’s way. Nothing is worth your life.”

Officials are extremely concerned about the potential for black ice through the weekend and are urging people to stay off roads for several days until ice on roads and bridges can thaw.

“Please, if you can, stay off the roads,” said N.C. Department of Transportation’s Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory. “We’ll have a lot of work ahead of us in the coming days and our crews need to focus on getting roads safe for travel again.”

The storm is also affecting the state’s coastal ferry system. By 4 p.m. Friday, all seven ferry routes will have been temporarily suspended due to the current winds and expected icy conditions on the roads leading to some ferry terminals. Ferry routes will resume when it is safe to do so.

Please visit NCDOT’s social media platforms for updates on ferries. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

