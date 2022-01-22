NC DHHS Flu
Mother tells Va. school board she’ll ‘bring every gun loaded and ready’ over mask mandate

By Kyle Rogers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) - Police in Virginia have charged a woman who made a perceived threat at a local school board meeting discussing a mask mandate within the school district.

WHSV reports that Amelia King, 42, was charged with a violation of making a threat while on school property, according to the Luray Police Department.

The Page County School Board met Thursday night to vote in favor of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order, making masks a choice for students.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with, “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

King later sent an apology to the school board that was read aloud at the end of Thursday night’s meeting.

Local law enforcement stepped up its presence at schools within the county on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday before King was charged, Page County Superintendent Antonia Fox said in part, “Not only comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable and appropriate.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Youngkin said the governor does not condone violence or threats of any kind.

According to police, the magistrate has released King on a $5,000.00 unsecured bond.

