First Alert: Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in effect as snow moves in tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect around the Charlotte Metro area, with Winter Storm Warnings for Anson, Richmond, Lancaster, and Chesterfield Counties. Flurries to 3″+ snowfall is possible tonight, with higher amounts further east of Charlotte.

Winter Weather Advisory for areas along and east of I-85 through early Saturday.

Winter Storm Warnings for Anson, Richmond, Lancaster, & Chesterfield Counties

Chilly, yet mostly sunny for the weekend afternoons.

Snow showers are expected to increase in coverage and intensity through early tonight, tapering off into the early morning hours of Saturday. Charlotte may pick up a dusting to 1″+ snowfall through tonight, with 1″ to 3″ of snow for areas further to the east; the highest amounts of snow is expected around Rockingham and eastward.

Slick roads will be possible for early Saturday, even though the precipitation will be over, as morning low temperatures will range from around 20 degrees for Charlotte, to 10 degrees in Boone.

Mostly sunny skies develop through the day Saturday, with chilly afternoon high temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will start off cold, with low temperatures around 20 degrees, with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. The mountains will only have high temperatures in the lower 30s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Temperatures will be back around 50 degrees by Monday, with partly cloudy skies. You may need your umbrella again for Tuesday, as scattered rain to a wintry mix is possible, with highs in the upper 40s.

Chilly high temperatures continue through mid to late next week, with highs in the 40s, and skies generally partly cloudy.

Some weather data hints at another chance for wintry precipitation by next weekend, so keep up with the latest weather forecast for updates.

Watch out for slick roads tonight into Saturday morning!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

