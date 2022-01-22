NC DHHS Flu
Advertisement

Charges pending against owner after dog left abandoned in freezing rain in Horry County

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A dog is now safe and warm after being rescued from the freezing rain on Friday night.

It’s not clear where the dog was found or how it was reported, but officers with the Horry County Police Department’s Environmental Services were able to step in and take the animal into custody.

The dog is now surrounded by blankets and has a warm place to stay at the Horry County Animal Care Center during the winter storm.

Charges are now pending against the owner of the dog. The name and those charges have not been released at this time.

“Community members, if you can’t provide for the basic care and treatment of your animal, ask for help,” the Horry County Animal Care Center posted. “There is no shame in getting help or having another person take over for you, but there are very real legal repercussions for being negligent and inhumane.”

A Horry County ordinance requires that animals be provided shelter from the elements, including a winter storm.

