Vehicle recovered from Yadkin River after being hit by train

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle that fell into the Yadkin River after being struck by a train has now been recovered.

The crash happened on Wilcox Way/US 29 around 9 p.m. on January 14. The Highway Patrol says it happened in Davidson County. Crews from Norfolk Southern reported striking a vehicle that was on a railroad bridge.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed that a train hit a vehicle and knocked it into the river.

Officials confirm that dive crews went into the water this week to locate and recover the vehicle. On Thursday the vehicle was brought to the surface using flotation bags.

No one was located in the vehicle. The owner is listed as missing.

